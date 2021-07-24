Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,112.67

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,112.67 ($27.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 1,525 ($19.92), with a volume of 5,576 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £143.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,112.67.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.