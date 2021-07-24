BetterBetting (BETR) Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00830966 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.