BetterBetting Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00863843 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

