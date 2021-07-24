Bezant (BZNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $222.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $222.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.47 or 0.00848959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

