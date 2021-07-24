BIDR Tops One Day Volume of $21.09 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and $21.09 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00126447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00143154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,961.03 or 0.99459529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.00878397 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

