BiFi (BIFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,192.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $67,192.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BiFi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00033295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00257589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00034160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.