BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,014.00

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $2,014.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00009919 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002212 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.01257884 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,217,643 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,967 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

