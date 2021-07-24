Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.88

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $88,286.10 and approximately $837,825.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,687.03 or 0.98263689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00897484 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

