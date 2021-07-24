Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,498.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Biogen worth $68,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.26. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

