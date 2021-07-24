Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after buying an additional 731,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

