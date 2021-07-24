Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Achieves $1.62 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 83.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $2,899.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005894 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,725,065 coins and its circulating supply is 21,633,160 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

