BitBall (BTB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $935,325.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $935,325.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,318.76 or 0.99759351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009829 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

