BitBall (BTB) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $1.06 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,876.93 or 0.99972112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00034142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

