Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Hits $45.14 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $100.30 or 0.00294157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $45.14 million and $560,770.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.