Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $269,841.90 and $429.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.72 or 1.00073109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

