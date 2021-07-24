Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $390,912.95 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $390,912.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,018.61 or 0.99955634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00033538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.72 or 0.01192111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00378949 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00411063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051233 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,078,442 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

