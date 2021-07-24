Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

