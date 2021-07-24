Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $457.25 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $457.25 or 0.01350392 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,860.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00374655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00077560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,798,038 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

