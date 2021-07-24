Bitcoin Classic Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $73,422.48 and $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00021839 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003421 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

