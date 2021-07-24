Bitcoin Gold Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $750.34 million and approximately $42.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $42.84 or 0.00124536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00287150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00152823 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

