Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0051

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $93,323.16 and $117.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00291414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00120293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00151018 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.