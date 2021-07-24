Bitcoin Interest Trading Down 41.4% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $93,237.18 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00285655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00123910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00149419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

