Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $9.39 on Top Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $9.39 or 0.00027612 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $93,505.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 163,620 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

