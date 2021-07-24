Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $5.21 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $372.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00289834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00125128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00152602 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

