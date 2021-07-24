Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $127.13 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $127.13 or 0.00376120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $253.04 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.62 or 0.01339057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00077771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003472 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,795,864 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

