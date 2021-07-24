BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Capitalization Tops $10.06 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $10.06 million and $1.73 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.