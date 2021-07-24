Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,477.89 and $49.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.42 or 1.00025124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00050474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.