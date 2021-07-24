BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $4,420.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00287012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00123953 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00150345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

