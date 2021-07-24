BitSend Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $85,528.42 and approximately $48.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00410007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002904 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.38 or 0.01368665 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,442,287 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

