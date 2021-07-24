BitTorrent One Day Volume Hits $143.13 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $143.13 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00024631 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002663 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003827 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.