BitTube (TUBE) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $282.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.28 or 0.00616031 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 166.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 316,136,333 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

