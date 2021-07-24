Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.14% of Black Hills worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,558. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

