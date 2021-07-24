BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.92. 168,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

