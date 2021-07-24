Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 14.6% Higher This Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and $185,919.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00142281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.35 or 0.99645851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00877121 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.