BLAST (BLAST) Trading 37.5% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $16,152.26 and approximately $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006364 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

