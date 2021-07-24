BLAST Market Capitalization Hits $16,152.26 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $16,152.26 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006364 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

