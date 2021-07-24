BLink (BLINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $9,740.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.58 or 0.00846729 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,365 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

