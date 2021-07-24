Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00007438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 120.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1.94 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,758 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

