Blocknet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,038.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $11,038.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,901,257 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

