BLOCKv Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,254.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $4,254.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00849315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

