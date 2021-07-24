Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

