BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.66 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $174,408.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.72 or 1.00073109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,444 coins and its circulating supply is 904,656 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

