Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 38.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $194,169.99 and $112,391.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.67 or 0.00826673 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

