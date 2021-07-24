Boosted Finance Price Tops $4.90 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00014362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $293,498.69 and approximately $152,877.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00121516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00144140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.55 or 0.99978270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00902288 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

