Boson Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.51 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $8.30 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 113% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00425154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.38 or 0.01371434 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,741,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

