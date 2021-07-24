Bridge Oracle 1-Day Volume Reaches $132,450.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $132,450.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00142748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,083.41 or 0.99373866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00871291 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

