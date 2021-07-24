Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,747 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 41.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $68.34. 7,070,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,328. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.