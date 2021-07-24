Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $982,550 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.32 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

