Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) to post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $56.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

