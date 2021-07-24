Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

ELMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 141,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,486. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

